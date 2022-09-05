The top 10 most relatable ‘Star Wars’ memes we’ve seen

Star Wars and the galaxy far, far away has become one of the most important and iconic film franchises ever after its 1977 release. Since then, there’s been eight more mainline films, several spin-offs, multiple Disney Plus series, and a handful of animated shows. With so many hours worth of content, it’s no surprise that in the internet age, it’s helped deliver some truly brilliant memes.

From the original trilogy, the prequels era, the sequels, and the many spin-offs, here are the finest memes to grace the Star Wars canon.

Anakin is cringe at flirting

Anakin Skywalker may be one of the most powerful Jedi to ever exist, but his flirting leaves a lot to be desired. The famous sand monologue from Attack of the Clones lives long in the minds of Star Wars fans, whereas conversely, his portrayal in The Clone Wars nails it. Well, at least by comparison.

Certified short person moment

One of the biggest moments in recent Star Wars history was the introduction of The Child, aka Grogu or Baby Yoda. As much as Disney has tried to stop fans calling him Baby Yoda, they’re fighting a losing battle online. The same size as a large rabbit, Grogu really is a classic short king.

Frankly, this is just the internet as a whole.

Ever been in the midst of a hardcore argument with a random Redditor about the importance of Luke drinking green milk in The Last Jedi? Perhaps debated the true meaning of Christmas? Or even dared to say pineapple belongs on pizza? Then you’ve undoubtedly experienced something a tad similar to the classic retort of “no” or “ratio.”

Heat me up before you go-go

Kylo Ren is depicted as a brooding badass in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Wearing a cool mask, a slightly inconvenient cross-hilted lightsaber, and a fluffy black cape, he’s the most iconic character from the most recent films. But even he requires sustenance. Pizza, anyone?

The Great Resignation

Writing a CV is perhaps the most annoying and depressing part of trying to get a job. Do you sell yourself too much? Sound humble? Or put in that annoying fact about everyone on Earth being TIME‘s Person of the Year in the 2000s? But when you actually get the job, is that even safety?

The weather app blues

Kylo became one of the most increasingly relatable characters in the galaxy after he rocked up to the remains of the second Death Star with absolutely no rain jacket nor buoy. Absolutely bucketing down with rain as he took on Rey Skywalker, it’s a shame the First Order doesn’t produce company rain jackets.

Have you heard the tragedy of Darth Scroller the Wise?

One of the greatest tragedies of the modern life is scrolling endlessly through memes, perhaps 20 or 30 minutes in, then accidentally shooting yourself back up to the top of the page. There is no word for this pain on WebMD, but we suggest “Post- Scroll Abyss.”

LEGO Star Wars is unmatched

If you didn’t grow up playing at least one of the LEGO Star Wars games, you must have had a miserable childhood. An absolute gem of a game, it’s amazing how far the series has come since. The Skywalker Saga released in 2022 to rave reviews, but nostalgia says nothing can top the 2005 effort.

Poor Rey

Rey was unlucky, really, at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. She defeats the Sith, reclaims her own identity, and buries Luke’s lightsaber, symbolizing his return from whence he came. She reveals her yellow-bladed lightsaber: but for nothing. Until Disney gives us a Rey follow-up, the most that saber will get to do is chop wood outside a hut.

Now, for a meta meme from the writer

There is no feeling more humbling than being in charge of a thousand-word article and slowly struggle to get any of your brain to produce words. If your high school and college years didn’t involve trying hard to make up space, then you must have powers that not even the dark lords of the Sith could muster.