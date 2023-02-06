The world hopes it’s not too late to have Pedro Pascal replace Chris Pratt in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

It’s becoming a running joke on the internet that the danger of Chris Pratt voicing your favorite animated character is always lurking in the background, with the actor regularly finding himself blasted any time The Super Mario Bros. Movie ends up in the headlines.

As fate would have it, an online icon and wholesome hero recently showcased what they could bring to the role of Nintendo’s legendary plumber, even if it was entirely for comedic purposes. However, anything involving Pedro Pascal is destined to set the internet into a tizzy, and his post-apocalyptic stint under the dungarees has captured imaginations all over the world.

Sure enough, fans have been questioning whether or not it’s too late to ditch Pratt from the project altogether in favor of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian favorite, with fingers being crossed as hard as they possibly can.

it’s not too late to replace chris pratt with pedro pascal as mario, right????? pic.twitter.com/Wi1RrQSfjX — Braddington (@bradwhipple) February 5, 2023

pedro pascal putting more work into his mario voice for a 3-minute snl skit than chris pratt for a whole damn movie https://t.co/E7MwItreJI — Julie Muncy Cour 2 (@juliemuncy23) February 5, 2023

Pedro Pascal's Mario is better than Chris Pratt's.



Don't @ me 🤫. — XtoSkip (@XtoSkip) February 6, 2023

Can Pedro Pascal replace Chris Pratt? Give the people what we want! — Riah (@sopr3ttyriah) February 5, 2023

Where’s the petition to make Pedro Pascal Mario instead of Chris Pratt? https://t.co/dgOpIDnhUd — ngozi 🌺 (@thatgoddessgirl) February 6, 2023

Petition to replace Chris Pratt with Pedro Pascal as Mario — NP (@np2hu) February 6, 2023

Not to stir the pot, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn’t scheduled to release until the end of April, so theoretically there would be plenty of time to give the Guardians of the Galaxy stalwart his marching orders, draft in Pascal as a last-minute replacement, and then create a dystopian nightmare where the title hero becomes an object of unquenchable thirst.

It’s not going to happen, but thanks to Saturday Night Live, it’s proving impossible to shake the image of Pascal tearing it up across an apocalyptic Mushroom Kingdom like only he can, while Pratt finds himself being greeted yet again with an apathetic shrug.