‘Them making deals, them saying yes’: Mira Sorvino shares exciting updates on ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel

Romy and Michele are edging closer to another reunion, and fans are eagerly awaiting all the exciting details. Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion was released in 1997 and has gradually become a firm cult classic. There have been talks about a sequel in recent years, and now Mira Sorvino has some news to share.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, directed by David Mirkin, follows best friends Romy White (Sorvino) and Michele Weinberger (Lisa Kudrow) as they concoct a wild scheme to impress their former bullies, the popular girls known as the A-Group, at their 10-year high school reunion in Tucson, Arizona. The movie also starred Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Julia Campbell, Elaine Hendrix, Vincent Ventresca, and Justin Theroux in the fleeting yet iconic role of outcast Clarence the Cowboy.

In an interview with People, Sorvino shared that a director has been chosen to helm the sequel, and the project is “so close to being greenlit.” According to the actress, she and Kudrow will be reprising their roles as Romy and Michele, and they’ll also be serving as executive producers. Despite the big news, however, there are still plenty of changes being made, and it isn’t quite official yet but the outlook seems positive. “There are rumors of shooting it second quarter next year,” Sorvino said before adding, “But it’s not officially greenlit, so I can’t say that it’s officially greenlit.”

In terms of who’s coming back for the sequel, Sorvino said, “Almost every single character from the original that was important is coming back. This is all pending, them making deals, them saying yes, but they’re all in there,” she explained.

Alan Cumming and Lisa Kudrow have read the script

Scottish actor Alan Cumming portrayed the role of Sandy Frink, a geek who had a big crush on Michele in high school and had become a business tycoon after inventing a special type of rubber. In Feb., the actor disclosed his theory about why he thinks it’s taken a long time for a sequel to move forward. “My theory is that because they’re two women. If they were to men this would’ve been our fifth sequel by now. I think misogyny in Hollywood is huge,” he expressed.

Cumming recalled Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion as being his first movie in Hollywood and wasn’t sure why he was given the role. Nevertheless, he enjoyed doing the film and is amazed at how it has accumulated a cult following throughout the years. In June, Cumming expressed his excitement about the sequel, sharing that it’s a great opportunity to relive the characters. “I actually know that the story is, and it’s really good. So I’m excited. I’m so excited to go back to it,” he said.

Likewise, Kudrow has also read the script. While talking to ComicBook in July, the actress said, “I actually read a script, but we’ll see — nothing’s decided. I hope so — I liked the script.” It seems there has been movement on the project since then, and it’s only a matter of time before we find out what’s next for Romy and Michele and what they’ve been up to since their high school reunion.

