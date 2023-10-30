What is Lisa Kudrow’s net worth in 2023?

It’s fair to say that being in Friends worked out for every one of the principal cast members, all of whom became multi-millionaires during the show’s run. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, is no exception. So, how much is she worth? Here’s the lowdown.

Over 30 years in TV and film

Kudrow made her start in improv in Los Angeles, before working on low-budget thriller and horror films such as The Unborn (1991) and In The Heat of Passion (1992). At the same time, occasional guest sports on sitcoms came her way, including Cheers, Room for Two, and Flying Blind.

Then came Friends, and the role of Phoebe Buffay, for which Kudrow would become famous. The eccentric character became an instant hit with viewers worldwide, and garnered Kudrow multiple Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations; she won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1998. Per Forbes, although the principal cast made $22,500 per episode at the beginning of the show’s run in 1994, by the time the series ended, Kudrow was earning a cool $1 million per episode.

Since then, Kudrow has worked steadily in television and film. Among her more notable roles are the self-obsessed therapist Fiona Wallace in the long-running Showtime sitcom Web Therapy; in the recurring role of Congresswoman Marcus in ABC’s Scandal; and as Hypatia of Alexandria in the final season of The Good Place.

Estimates of Kudrow’s net worth in 2023 vary, but the figure is probably somewhere between $90 million and $130 million.