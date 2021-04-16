New Theory Says Sharon Carter Could Be The MCU’s Next Captain America

It’s clearly by design that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has featured multiple characters to have suited up as Captain America over the decades in the pages of Marvel Comics, which comes hot on the heels of Chris Evans gracefully bowing out of the role at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t expanding into television then there’s every chance Sam Wilson inheriting the mantle would have been reduced to a subplot in a future movie, but instead it’s served as the narrative backbone throughout the Disney Plus series. Sam, Bucky Barnes, John Walker and even Isiah Bradley have all been Captain America at various points over the years, but a new theory puts forward the idea of Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter picking up the shield.

Of course, there’s been a lot of rumors swirling that she could be revealed as the Power Broker, but the theory states a case as to why she’d make a better Captain America. She’s clearly got somewhere near the same level of training as Walker did before he took the super soldier serum, and her ties to Aunt Peggy give her a direct link to Steve Rogers’ entire arc.

She may be in exile having been branded a traitor during Captain America: Civil War, but she’s clearly still got plenty of government and military contacts seeing as she always seems to know what’s going on, and you don’t simply establish yourself as a high flying stolen art dealer in a place like Madripoor without some help getting set up. Sure, it’s one of the more far-fetched and least plausible theories in practice, but it would be a hell of a left turn if it happened.