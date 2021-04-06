The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Says Anybody Could Be The Power Broker

We’re halfway through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it’s still not entirely clear what the bad guys want, although you can make your mind up whether that’s a good or bad thing. The Flag Smashers want to restore the world to the way it was when half of all life vanished after Thanos’ Snap, but other than that, the group’s motivations have been decidedly muddled.

There’s also the very real possibility of Wyatt Russell’s John Walker going rogue as per his comic book counterpart, while it’s inevitable that Zemo is going to betray Sam and Bucky sooner rather than later. Perhaps the biggest question, though, is the identity of the mysterious Power Broker, the big bad lurking in the shadows that the Disney Plus exclusive has kept shrouded in mystery.

One theory put forward the convincing argument that Emily VanCamp’s returning Sharon Carter could be revealed as the villain, and it makes a lot of sense based only on her involvement in the most recent episode. The actress was asked point blank in a new interview if she was the big bad, though, and in typical Marvel fashion, she deflected it expertly, revealing that it could be anyone, including people we haven’t even met yet.

“Well, that’s a good question. I mean, the Power Broker could be anybody. Also, there are several characters that have yet to be seen. So, I mean, I can’t say anything.”

At this stage, she’s right, and the Power Broker could be literally anybody with the notable exception of Sam and Bucky, or perhaps Zemo given his obvious distaste of superpowered beings. We won’t find out until this coming Friday at the earliest, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has clearly created some significant intrigue around what Sharon Carter has been up to for a reason, and we can’t wait to find out what it is.