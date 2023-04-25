There are over 1.3 billion reasons why ‘Venom 3’ won’t be R-rated, but that still isn’t good enough for some

Sony’s bizarre and unpredictable approach to its Marvel universe continued when it was revealed that Kraven the Hunter will be a brutally violent and incredibly hard R-rated comic book adaptation, which took everyone by surprise.

While obscene levels of violence and wanton bloodletting aren’t guarantees a movie is going to be any good, it was at least enough to convince the masses that the maligned and mostly terrible franchise might be able to pull a winner out of the hat, with the stench of Morbius looming in the background more than a year later.

Of course, it’s already led to questions as to why Venom 3 hasn’t been confirmed for similar treatment, but the reasons are simple; Ruben Fleischer’s 2018 opener and Andy Serkis’ sequel Let There Be Carnage combined to earn upwards of $1.3 billion at the box office, and you can bet Sony won’t want to alienate a huge part of its target audience for the threequel.

via Sony

Still, that wasn’t good enough for many people, who demanded Tom Hardy’s supposedly final outing as the symbiotic superhero goes all-in on the blood, guts, and gore to send him out with a bang.

Then nothing is stopping you from making Venom 3 R-Rated you cowards https://t.co/lrim5oPyQ1 — christyz (@christy23811782) April 25, 2023

That honestly depends on how well Kraven does at the box office.



If it performs above expectations, I can see them trying to make Venom 3 R-rated. — BluePhoenix (@benoski73) April 25, 2023

Not really good tho. Movie is going to be terrible and bomb. They will blame it on making an R-rated movie. Also why not Venom 3 then? Those movies are terrible just because they dont want to actually make the character for the audience that wants to see him. — Caleb (@CalebsGay) April 25, 2023

It doesn't really do anything to me regarding this movie, HOWEVER it does give me faith in an R-rated Venom 3 at last — N. Masterson (@raytiq_99) April 25, 2023

It definitely can’t be ruled out that Venom 3 will eventually be slapped with an R-rating, but it’s best not to hold your breath, either. After all, Sony can never be trusted to do the right thing with its Marvel properties under any circumstances, so don’t be surprised if it ends up being another family-friendly romp when it comes to theaters.