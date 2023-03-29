There’s a specific reason why this mind-melting horror from an Oscar-winning director is worth a watch

Among a sea of gifted filmmakers in the horror realm, Jordan Peele undoubtedly sticks out as the cream of the crop. After securing an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out (2019), Peele followed that overwhelming success by crafting 2022’s Nope — a supernatural sci-fi experience that unequivocally melted minds and paralyzed cerebrums as audiences desperately tried to wrap their heads around Peele’s unorthodox premise. But as it turns out, there’s actually a specific reason why this horror treat became such a huge fascination.

While Peele’s third directorial project was intriguing enough due to its plot, Redditors over on the r/horror platform have unanimously declared that the movie was even creepier thanks to the character of Gordy — a trained chimpanzee who eventually snapped and slaughtered the cast of the sitcom he was performing on at the time. Despite the chimp’s terrifying antics, horror fanatics insist they’d watch an entire movie simply dedicated to following Gordy’s story.

Image via Universal Pictures

These events are horrifying, sure, but there’s absolutely no denying the power of Peele’s filmmaking — which apparently even resulted in eagle-eyed viewers becoming afraid of a relatively innocent animal. However, with underlying elements of animal abuse tucked underneath Peele’s alien plot points, it makes perfect sense as to why Gordy is the star of this show in the eyes of many moviegoers.

At the time of this writing, there’s been no word yet if Peele is planning a sequel, or in this case, a potential spin-off revolving around Gordy. Nevertheless, fans are strapped in for more frightening features from Peele — whose fourth film was just confirmed last week.