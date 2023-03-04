There’s a ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff everyone wants to see, but nobody trusts Sony to pull it off

As you’d expect given the character’s unquestionable status as the most lucrative weapon in the studio’s arsenal, Sony is doing all that it can to ensure the pipeline of Spider-Man content keeps flowing across live-action, animation, film, and television.

The upcoming sequels to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are already drumming up plenty of hype – which is fair enough when the Academy Award-winning opener is one of the finest superhero movies of the modern era – but everything beyond that doesn’t quite get the juices flowing, with the exception of Tom Hardy’s Venom 3.

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Morbius went down like a lead balloon, Kraven the Hunter taking an environmentally-conscious angle has already been roasted, Madame Web has a lot of work to do in order to win over the doubters, nobody was really asking for Hypno-Hustler, El Muerto, or the episodic Silk: Spider Society to exist, while there’s no doubt going to be riots in the streets if Nicolas Cage isn’t at the least invited to return for the Spider-Man Noir series.

Even though we’re going to see the fan favorite variant brought to life by the inimitable Oscar Isaac in Across the Spider-Verse, a live-action twist on Spider-Man 2099 has been at the top of wish-lists for what feels like forever. However, in a similar vein to DC diehards demanding Batman Beyond be brought to the screen, it’s never come close to getting off the ground.

On the flipside, a Reddit thread has made it abundantly clear that no matter how much people desire to see a Spider-Man 2099 blockbuster, there’s absolutely no confidence in Sony being able to pull of a futuristic cyberpunk epic. Based on what we’ve seen dating back well over a decade and change, you can completely understand why.