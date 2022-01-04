The Naughty Dog video game series, Uncharted, was created by Amy Hennig and consists of five games, alongside other spin-off material and extras. Additionally, a film adaptation of Uncharted has been in development for a long time now, with first talk of the movie happening all the way back in 2008, according to Collider‘s accounting.

For some time, the movie adaptation was put on the back burner as the writing team and producers switched in and out repeatedly. It seemed that the Uncharted movie might never be made.

It was originally announced that the movie would premiere in 2016, but that date was delayed by three years. Then, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the production was pushed back even further. Eventually, Uncharted landed on a release date of Feb. 18, 2022.

Since then, Sony Pictures Entertainment has released an official trailer and a follow-up trailer, but Total Film recently added to the growing collection of content by releasing its January issue magazine cover to help hype up the film.

On Twitter, Total Film tweeted an image of the cover, captioned: “Get ready for adventure with our new issue, fronted by #Uncharted! This exclusive cover is on its way to subscribers now…”

Furthermore, Total Film continued the thread with an additional tweet, saying that the January issue, featuring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, would be available to purchase from newsstands (real-world and digital) on Thursday, January 6. Total Film encouraged video game fanatics and cinephiles alike to subscribe to their website to never miss out on the monthly issues.

Be sure to check out the Uncharted movie when it hits theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.