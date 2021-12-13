These Netflix Christmas movies bring on the holiday spirit

One of the most exciting things to get stoked about over the holiday season is the lineup of Christmas movies available to stream. Netflix is considered one of the most popular streaming platforms of all time and these days, it offers an awesome list of Christmas movies for the whole family to enjoy.

It’s obvious that the sweet spot comprising the end of November, the entire month of December, and the beginning of January makes up the perfect time to watch some of these excellent, heartwarming, and wholesome Christmas flicks. These endearing movies are filled with charming characters, precious storylines, and happy endings that will leave you feeling totally ready for Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles is a 2018 Netflix original movie intended for a family audience. It has plenty of comedic moments, as it focuses on two young siblings who devise a plan to catch Santa Claus in the act on Christmas Eve. They know he comes by every year to drop off their Christmas gifts, but this time around they actually want to see him with their own two eyes. Unfortunately for the kids, their plan doesn’t work out as flawlessly as they hope it will.

Christmas Inheritance

In 2017, Christmas Inheritance starring Jake Lacy, Andie McDowell, and Eliza Taylor premiered as a Netflix original. It’s an adorable story about an heiress named Ellen who maintains an ambitious way of thinking despite the fact that she has an incoming inheritance she can depend on. In order to take the reins of her father’s business, she’s given an extremely tricky task: she must deliver a special holiday card to one of her dad‘s former business partners in a far-off town called Snow Falls. If she’s unable to complete this task, the inheritance she’s been waiting on might never come.

A Christmas Prince

Another awesome Netflix original for the holidays is called A Christmas Prince. The movie is classified as both a romance and comedy starring Rose McIver in the leading role of Amber. In the days approaching Christmas, she receives a new assignment from work. Her job as a journalist has taken her on interesting missions before, but this time around her mission is way more intense than ever before. She must do undercover research on a prince who is about to become king of his royal land. The catch is that he has a horrible reputation for being a playboy.

A California Christmas

Things are running smoothly for young couple Callie and Joseph. In fact, they’re so in love it seems that their honeymoon phase has never come to an end! Things go horribly awry for the happy couple when family obligations force Joseph to relocate back to the city. He’s become super comfortable living a country lifestyle with Callie so when he’s attempting to readjust to the city, it puts a major strain on their relationship. To make matters worse, the holiday season is approaching, adding a lot more stress to their situation.

Christmas With a View

Christmas With a View is a 2018 movie available on Netflix right now. It focuses on a celebrity chef who takes over an upscale ski resort. Once the world finds out that this famous new chef has taken over, the media begins buzzing over the excitement. One of the lower-level ski resort employees isn’t impressed by her new boss and wishes there wasn’t a celebrity working above her on a daily basis. They find themselves constantly butting heads until they realize that they have a lot more in common than they both could have ever guessed.

Netflix Christmas 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Christmas Wedding Planner

Being a wedding planner is one of the most stressful and complex positions a person could have at any time of year, let alone at Christmas! Christmas Wedding Planner tells the story of a woman who’s been given the job of planning her cousin’s super-exclusive, super-expensive upcoming wedding. The Christmas season is already an intensely busy time of year, and adding an elite wedding to the mix makes it even more strenuous. Suddenly, a handsome private investigator enters the picture to shake things up entirely. How oh how will this story end?

Operation Christmas Drop

Fans of Kat Graham came to know and love her from her time starring is Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries alongside Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley. This time around, Graham is no longer playing a mythical being with supernatural powers. She’s the star of Operation Christmas Drop, a Netflix original movie about a woman working as a congregational aid during the holiday season. Instead of having a free-flowing and easy workload, she realizes that she has to go head-to-head against a man who doesn’t see eye-to-eye with her about much of anything.

1000 Miles From Christmas

For so many people in the world, it’s easier to be grumpy and annoyed during the holiday season when things don’t go your way. That happens to be the case for the lead character in 1000 Miles From Christmas. Instead of being naturally jolly and happy around other people in his town, he’s consistently down in the dumps. Reluctantly and against his will, he begins to understand what it means to be carried away by the spirit of Christmas. As the movie presses on, his outlook on life begins to become more gentle and joyous.

Christmas Catch

Another awesome holiday movie to watch on Netflix is called Christmas Catch. The 2018 movie is about a detective named McKenzie Bennett who has been hunting a diamond thief for quite some time. She’s hot on his trail and decides that the best move she can make is going undercover to trick him into coming clean. During her undercover mission, which happens to take place over the holiday season, she finds herself falling madly in love with him.

Christmas in the Heartland

During an airplane ride, two teenage girls strike up a totally random and completely unlikely friendship with one another. Christmas in the Heartland is about Cara and Jessie as they’re on their way back home to a small town to visit distant relatives they’ve both never met. They come up with a slick plan to switch places for the holidays in order to get through their trips more easily.

Do you have a favorite Christmas-themed Netflix original from this list? Let us know in a comment!