Things get spicy after the entire DCEU is labeled as a waste of potential

Even the staunchest of DCEU supporters will surely admit that the franchise hasn’t exactly experienced plain sailing in the nine years since Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel arrived, with the shared universe undergoing several drastic overhauls on either side of the camera and in the boardroom, without ever settling on a unified direction.

The Flash is the latest to fall foul of this bad luck, although that’s largely driven by star Ezra Miller’s ongoing and repeated personal issues. However, when you break it down, it wouldn’t be all that hyperbolic to describe the DCEU as shambolic. That might scan as a little harsh, but Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman are the only two of the Justice League’s six core members that have a nailed-down future, which isn’t a great return for a team that only united for the first time less than five years ago.

In fact, one fan has stated with the utmost confidence that the DCEU is the single biggest example of wasted cinematic potential in the industry, which has led to some heated takes in the comments.

Never seen a franchise with so much potential fumble this hard in my life pic.twitter.com/GapJmMbDoC — Selina (@ECNALHANID) June 18, 2022

Remember when they had the entire universe planned out from 2016 – 2020? Yeah, me neither good times pic.twitter.com/ltJEa3Urlr — Jason Hanlan #savetheyostverse (@goombanatti) June 18, 2022

Well it was gonna be not great when you get a mediocre director like Zack from the jump. — 🌜Alexa The Vampire Lover🌛 (@cosmosblue772) June 19, 2022

Man of Steel was awful — Jason (@j2tiger) June 18, 2022

It all started with the three badly reviewed Snyder-directed flops (MOS, BvS, and JL) and it only got worse after that… — T.R.U.E.DCCOMICSFAN 🏳️‍🌈✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽🇵🇷 (@tedccomicsfan) June 18, 2022

It's been 5 years since he made a DC movie,nice try. — 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰. (@Zzzackseid) June 18, 2022

You missed one ☺️ pic.twitter.com/K4AiriAzDQ — It’s That Movie Channel🍿 (@itsthatmovie) June 18, 2022

First of all, tss is a great movie. Second of all, the flash hasn't come out yet so we don't know maybe it will be a fucking masterpiece and suprise everyone, you never know — BM13 (@nightwing_Bm13) June 18, 2022

We were gonna have a green lantern movie pic.twitter.com/La7OUN7iHq — Allison (@Daviesallison1A) June 18, 2022

Let’s not forget that Wonder Twins, Cyborg, Deathstroke, Green Lantern Corps, Harley Quinn vs. the Joker, Justice League 2 and 3, Man of Steel 2, New Gods, and The Trench have all been announced and canceled within that timeframe, too, or the fact Suicide Squad was refitted as James Gunn’s R-rated The Suicide Squad, only to tank horribly despite stellar reviews.

There’s no quick fix, but for the sake of the fandom, let’s cross our fingers and hope that the new regime at Warner Bros. has a solid plan in mind.