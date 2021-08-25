This 14 Year Old Denzel Washington Film Is Suddenly Popular Again On Streaming

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of all time — he has two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award to prove it. Ever since his first time on TV in The Wilma Rudolph Story back in 1977 to future fantastic moments in films like Remember the Titans and The Book Of Eli, he has always managed to stand out in any production he’s a part of.

Currently, thanks to HBO Max, a lot of movie fans are getting to enjoy more of his older works, including a 2007 crime biopic that is currently in the top ten most popular films on the entire platform. It seems that tons of viewers are sitting down at home to watch American Gangster once again.

“Harlem drug dealer Frank Lucas rises to power in corrupt 1970s New York, equalling and surpassing the notorious Mafia families with the reach of his empire. On the other side of the law, honest cop Richie Roberts dedicates himself to taking down `the most dangerous man walking the streets’. Lucas acts with impunity, smuggling heroin into the US in the coffins of American soldiers killed in Vietnam.” Synopsis From Google

Denzel Washington can be seen alongside other amazing stars like Russell Crowe, Josh Brolin, and Ted Levine in this fantastic film. Those who want to check out the movie with the 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes can find American Gangster streaming on HBO Max.