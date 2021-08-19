This 16 Year Old Japanese Fantasy Film Is Finding Sudden Streaming Success

Sometimes, there’s just no telling what movie will suddenly become popular thanks to digital streaming services making it easier than ever to have access to older or more obscure films. According to FlixPatrol, this seems to be the case for an old Japanese fantasy film from 2005 that’s currently sitting at an impressive 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Inspired by the 1968 film Yokai Monsters: Spook Warfare, Ryunosuke Kamiki, Hiroyuki Miyasako, and Mai Takahashi star together in The Great Yokai War which currently is sitting in the top five most popular films streaming on Amazon.

“A young boy called Tadashi Ino is chosen to be a “Kirin Rider” — one who protects virtuous things from evil spirits. He’s immediately put to the test by Lord Kato Yasunori), a malevolent force who sows chaos and destruction in the countryside. As young children go missing and evil mechanical monsters attack, Tadashi must retrieve a mythical sword from the Great Goblin to save the populace. Standing in his way are mountain-dwelling ghouls.” Synopsis From Google

There’s no telling why the film is suddenly surging in popularity but despite its age, it’s still worth turning on the subtitles if needed to see just why it’s becoming so popular once more after 16 years. The Great Yokai War is currently available to stream on Amazon.