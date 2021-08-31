This Addison Rae Rom-Com Is The #1 Movie On Netflix

Most people would recognize the name Addison Rae from Tik-Tok over any film appearances. She gained her fame back in 2019, where as a member of the Hype House, she was able to get over one million followers on Tik-Tok in just a few months. Sure she voiced Rosalinde in Spy Cat back in 2018, but not many people even saw the movie, let alone knew who she was to be excited by the role.

Now hot of the release of her debut single “Obsessed,” Addison Rae is the star in the hottest movie on Netflix right now. According to stats from FlixPatrol, it’s the most popular movie on the entire platform. Loads of viewers are checking out He’s All That.

“After being humiliated online, an influencer decides to get back at her now ex by taking a dare to turn the school’s biggest loser into a Prom King.” Synopsis From Netflix

Fans might recognize the general plot of the film as it’s a genderswapped version of the movie She’s All That from 1999. That film was even a modern adaptation of a 1913 George Bernard Shaw play titled Pygmalion. Sadly, it doesn’t seem that critics think this newest iteration is as good as the works that inspired it.

He’s All That currently has a dismal 33% Tomatometer score and an even lower 28% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. One reviewer even went so far as to say, “He’s All That may be a flattened reflection of its predecessor, but both films are charming enough to get away with about one anal sex innuendo joke apiece.”

Despite this, the film is still astronomically popular on Netflix. Those who want to watch it and decide for themselves can find it streaming there on the platform.