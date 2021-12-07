This book ‘blew me away,’ endorses notable reader Stephen King

As one of the most prolific writers of our time, not to mention a most avid bookworm, Stephen King rarely endorses a novel that doesn’t turn out to be an instant classic.

Indeed, while King’s own bibliography consists of tens of era-defining masterpieces, more than four decades in the making, he himself credits his success to a methodical approach to writing. In his own words: “Read and write four to six hours a day. If you cannot find the time for that, you can’t expect to become a good writer.”

And so, when the It author recommends a work of art to his fans, something he’s in the habit of doing when he isn’t busy making controversial statements on social media, we’re more often than not certain to find something that’s a bang for our buck.

The latest instance of this involves James Kestrel’s new WWII thriller Five Decembers, which apparently blew King away. So when novelist Scott Von Doviak took to Twitter to describe the book as an “engrossing read” and a “compelling journey,” here’s what King had to add to the commendation:

Agree completely. FIVE DECEMBERS blew me away. https://t.co/5GJ3ldiZ6Y — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 7, 2021

CBS Reveal First Images From Their New Adaptation Of Stephen King's The Stand 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Five Decembers depicts the story of an American detective who is trailing a killer overseas and struggles to survive in the harsh landscape of World War II with only a stranger and his daughter to help him out.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t suppose it can’t get any better than Stephen King praising your work and actually calling it a mind-blowing experience. So, if you’re looking for your next thrilling ride in literature, Five Decembers is probably the book to pick up for some holiday season light reading.