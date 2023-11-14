This Christmas classic creeping into the Netflix top ten means holiday season has officially begun

We’re staring at FlixPatrol with our feet ice-cold in the snow, standing puzzling and puzzling wondering how could it be so?

It came without fanfare! It came without hype! It came at least three weeks before films of its type! And we puzzled for hours, till our puzzler was sore, but let’s face it, all this puzzling is quite a bore. But there’s no denying the chart onto which it has inched, because at number ten on Netflix sits The Grinch.

Does the holiday season come around earlier each year? Does Cumberbatch’s voice simply pleasure the ear? Was 2018 a bonanza year for the genre? Well, The Grinch is the highest-grossing Christmas film ever, absolutely an honor!

Image via Universal Pictures

The critics groaned and moaned with their Grinch ratings, but you cannot argue with these box office takings. It scored half a billion in its initial release, giving Universal Pictures’ profits a whopping increase.

But this animated classic isn’t the end of the green grump, though when you learn what’s coming you may get the hump. The future is live-action sans Benedict, which could leave Cumberbatch lovers feeling conflict. For Jim Carrey is said to be back for a live-action reprise, and his nightmare make-up caused child multiplex cries.

As the temperature drops, the baubles emerge, and stores get prepped for the Black Friday surge, why not curl up under a blanket and refuse to emerge? But Netflix has your back if you need a festive pinch, as they’re serving up 85 minutes of Grinch.