This Classic Raunchy Disney Film Is Getting Its First 4K UHD Release

One of Disney’s most underrated live-action and animated hybrid flicks is finally getting a much-needed 21st century update. Who Framed Roger Rabbit is coming to 4K UHD, and it’s getting an impressive special edition to boot.

Roger Rabbit’s “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” release features a rescan of the film’s negatives for 4K screens, along with audio commentary, several deleted scenes, and the original Roger Rabbit cartoon shorts produced in conjunction with the 1988 film. Other additions include a special behind-the-scenes documentary with Roger Rabbit’s voice actor Charles Fleischer, cast rehearsals with stand-in toons, and before-and-after comparisons showing scenes prior to CGI animation.

The new remaster also comes with updated 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos sound.

Coming to 4K UHD/Steelbook on 12/7 from Disney



Directed by Robert Zemeckis with animation supervised by Richard Williams, Who Framed Roger Rabbit follows an investigation into the heart of Los Angeles after popular cartoon star Roger Rabbit is accused of murdering Acme Corporation head Marvin Acme. The film, a Disney flick, was distributed through Disney’s Touchstone Pictures label, providing some distance between the Mouse House and audiences for its mature themes.

At the time, the 1988 drama-comedy provided breathtaking CGI imposition, which famously brought Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny onscreen together for the first time in animation history.

Fans can catch all this and more when the 4K UHD release drops Dec. 7.