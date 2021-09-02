This Controversial Vince Vaughn Flop Is Suddenly Blowing Up On Hulu

There’s no denying that Vince Vaughn has been in some incredibly successful comedy films — he managed to star in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Starsky & Hutch, and DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story in just 2004 alone. Still, he’s also been in some absolute flops as well including this film which is currently in the top 10 most popular movies on Hulu.

Despite having a dismal 24% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes and being a box office failure, The Dilemna is suddenly gaining a lot of new fans that are streaming it on Hulu.

“Longtime friends Ronny and Nick are partners in an auto-design firm. They are hard at work on a presentation for a dream project that would really launch their company. Then Ronny spots Nick’s wife out with another man, and in the process of investigating the possible affair, he learns that Nick has a few secrets of his own. As the presentation nears, Ronny agonizes over what might happen if the truth gets out.” Synopsis From Hulu

Before The Dilemna was even released it stirred controversy with one line that appeared in its first trailer for the film: “Electric cars are gay. I mean, not homosexual gay, but my-parents-are-chaperoning-the-dance gay.” The line was criticized by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation as well as Anderson Cooper during an episode of Anderson Cooper 360°. In the end, Ron Howard kept the line in the film stating, “If storytellers, comedians, actors, and artists are strong-armed into making creative changes, it will endanger comedy as both entertainment and a provoker of thought.”

Comedy fans that want to make up their minds on if The Dilemna is any good for themselves can find it streaming now on Hulu.