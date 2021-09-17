This Critically Panned Documentary Is The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

If there’s one thing Netflix viewers seem to like it’s a well-made documentary about a unique topic. We’ve recently seen a controversial 9/11 documentary top the popularity charts recently and now it looks like another film is on its way up. According to stats from FlixPatrol, it’s the second most popular movie on the entire platform today, beating out films like Nightbooks, Bohemian Rhapsody, and The Marksman.

Despite having a dismal 20% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems audiences are really enjoying the film. Those interested in the world of racing should make sure to check out Schumacher, a “documentary on the life of seven-time Formula 1 world champion driver Michael Schumacher.”

Schumacher features interviews with Michael Schumacher’s wife, his father, and his children, alongside other famous figures in the world of Formula 1.

Anyone that wants to check out the documentary that just dropped on Netflix on September 15th should do so by streaming it exclusively on the platform now.