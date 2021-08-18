This Forgotten Teen Titans Special Is Dominating Streaming

Interested in watching the original 1996 Space Jam with Robin and the crew? Taking to the platform yesterday, Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam is among the most popular new films on HBO Max.

FlixPatrol reports that the crossover feature, which originally aired on Cartoon Network in June, follows Those Who Wish Me Dead and Mortal Kombat as the third most popular film on the platform this morning.

The film is structured around the original Space Jam movie. Cyborg gets the team to watch the film when The Nerdlucks (aka Monstars) crash their viewing party in Titans Tower. Together, the Titans and Nerdlucks provide commentary over the movie.

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam premiered June 20 in the U.S. ahead of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The crossover event seems like it was intended to introduce the original Michael Jordan flick to young audiences through the familiar faces of the Titans. Unfortunately, the crossover bombed with critics on release; IMDB grants the movie just 4.4 stars out of 10, with a top review calling it an “unnecessary edit” to the original film. Yikes.

A New Legacy released last month in theaters and on HBO Max.

While the Teen Titans and Space Jam crossover is still not available in the U.S., the original Space Jam is streaming on HBO Max in the U.S.