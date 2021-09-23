This Heath Ledger Classic Is Coming To Netflix Next Month

Some pop culture figures leave a mark and a presence that’s felt far after they’re gone. This usually happens to performers, entertainers, writers, directors, etc., in the business after they’ve given us years and years of entertainment. We laugh with them, we cry with them, we fall a little bit in love with them after each new performance or script, and we see their talent grow over a lifetime.

Unfortunately, this also happens when lives are cut short and they leave us far too soon. Heath Ledger was a heartthrob, there’s no doubt about it, but he was also immensely talented and had so much to offer the world within him. When Ledger passed away, he left a mark on his fans, as well as future generations who didn’t even know his talent.

There are still photos of Ledger’s curly hair and blue eyes often shared across social platforms. Sometimes, the replies will question who he is—and we may be showing our age here, but it’s hard to imagine people wouldn’t know of his talent.

One of Ledger’s most famous films is A Knight’s Tale, with Ledger taking on the role of William Thatcher, who dreams of being a knight. As a peasant, he’s not allowed to compete for his knighthood, but that doesn’t deter him. He’s a boy chasing a dream after all.

That dream takes him to incredible highs and through emotional and physical lows that challenge the very core of his being and his goal, but he faces them with bravery—as a true knight should.

Of course, by the end of the film, William has achieved his dream and found riches more important than money along the way. It’s a feel-good film, it’ll make you appreciate what you’ve got, and it’ll push you to dream a little bigger.

While many of us have seen the film several times, great news is on the way for those who haven’t. Netflix is bringing the classic film to the streaming platform this October. So get ready to enjoy a tale from a different time and grab your armor when you sit down to watch A Knight’s Tale on Oct. 1.