This Hidden Horror Gem Is Being Remembered Just In Time For Halloween

If you’re looking for spooky suggestions for your Halloween watch-a-thons, a wonderful place to find films and TV you’ve seen but might not recall or new things you’ve heard of but never watched is the social media realm. From Twitter to Facebook and Reddit, fans are sharing threads of their favorite scary watches just in time for Halloween.

If you’re looking for ghouls and goblins, there are threads for you. If witches and warlocks are more your style, there’s a horror sub-community for you, and if you want the most terrifying there is—you’ll find those recommendations, as well.

Reddit users share many films they’ve loved watching around Halloween, and one is a film we and no doubt many others will have forgotten about, The Witches of Eastwick!

The film stars Jack Nicholson as Daryl Van Horne, Cher as Alexandra Medford, Susan Sarandon as Jane Spofford, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Sukie Ridgemont. Needless to say, it’s an incredible cast in a “dark-fantasy comedy” genre.

There’s a spoiler alert within the Reddit discussion, so if you haven’t watched it yet, you may want to take the recommendation that it’s pretty fantastic and watch it before reading on. If you’re okay with finding out a spoiler, continue at your own risk!

This fan would love a sequel, and we have to agree. It would be wonderful to see what happens next.

One says it’s criminal that the film has never seen a proper Blu-ray release.

This fan’s mother found the movie in a $5 bin, and it was such a fun watch.

Have you seen The Witches of Eastwick yet? If not, you’ll want to add it to your watch list this year!