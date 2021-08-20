This Kim Kardashian Kids Movie Is The Number 1 Film On Streaming

It might be hard to believe the biggest name on Keeping Up with the Kardashians is the star of a children’s movie but it’s absolutely true. Sure, Kim Kardashian has been in movies like Disaster Movie and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, but it’s hard to believe she lent her voice to a character animated children’s character.

For anyone who’s wondered what Kim’s fursona might be, it looks like it might be a Poodle — just like her character Delores in Paw Patrol: The Movie which is currently the most popular film streaming on Paramount+.

“When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City.” Synopsis From Google

Featuring the voices of other famous actors like Tyler Perry, Iain Armitage, and more, Paw Patrol: The Movie was certain to make waves in the world of streaming, but it’s surprising to see by just how much. Anyone who wants to see poodle Kim Kardashian, can check out the movie on Paramount+.