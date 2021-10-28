This Overlooked Serial Killer Film Is Finding New Life On Netflix

One of the best parts about Netflix is how it brings new viewers to movies that people otherwise might have missed. Sometimes, it’s a movie that got a smaller release, or other times it’s a foreign film. This time it’s the latter as a new and unique horror flick just came to Netflix and is already the 50th most popular film on the entire platform according to FlixPatrol.

My Boss is a Serial Killer was filmed in Thailand and released on April 1st, 2021. No, it isn’t just a practical joke for April Fools Day either! The movie follows a bunch of office workers who believe that their boss may have previously been an insane serial killer.

The show doesn’t have enough reviews to have a rating yet on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s obviously popular with fans in Thailand and around the world right now to premiere at such a high placement for such a new and obscure movie. It’s quite possible this may be a cult classic comedy thriller!

The film stars Saharat Sangkapricha, Pongsatorn Jongwilak, Preechaya Pongthananikorn, and Pramote Pathan — actors you may not recognize but are prominent well-known faces over in Thailand.

As My Boss is a Serial Killer is currently only available on Netflix in Thailand, you’ll have to use a VPN to watch it here in the states. Still, it’s absolutely worth it to get in on the ground floor of what is sure to be a hit!