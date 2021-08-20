This Taryn Manning Movie Is Taking Hulu By Storm

While most fans remember Taryn Manning today from her role as “Pennsatucky” in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, she’s appeared in many movies over the years. From her uncredited appearance in Speedway Junky all the way back in 1999 to her most recent appearance in Last Call in 2021, she has played quite a large variety of roles.

Right now however, many new fans are gaining an appreciation for her earlier acting work thanks to a 2005 movie she starred in that’s currently one of the top ten most popular films on Hulu. Manning’s role as Nola is Hustle & Flow is certainly hard to miss.

“With help from his friends, a Memphis pimp in a mid-life crisis attempts to become a successful hip-hop emcee.” Synopsis From Google

Hustle & Flow featured many big names like Anthony Anderson, DH Qualls, and Ludacris and was where the now-famous Three 6 Mafia song “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp” premiered as the film’s theme. With an impressive 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s easy to see that this film still holds up as highly entertaining to this day.

Anyone wanting to check out this hip hop movie classic can find it streaming now on Hulu.