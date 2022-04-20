A fan poster for the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder is making its rounds on Reddit, stirring up excitement over the fan speculation regarding Jane Foster’s role in the film.

The poster, designed by Reddit user Appropriate-Use1512, is an impressively crafted depiction of Jane Foster, who will take up the titular mantle as the Mighty Thor in the film. Complete with dazzling particle effects, it seems that the “fan-made” tag is the only thing preventing it from being recognized as official content.

The film will follow Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he attempts to retire from being a hero in hopes of leading a quieter, more peaceful life. But, that plan is swiftly interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher’s (Christian Bale) plan of his own; eliminating all gods, as the name so eloquently suggests. With the help of friends old and new, including his comrade Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Marvel regulars Guardians of the Galaxy, he’ll hope to use the twilight of his hero days to protect all of god-kind.

Given the premise of the film, to say nothing of the intrigue behind Jane Foster’s role, fans have speculated that the film will retire Thor as a Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay, with Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor replacing him. An effective way to complete the original Thor’s character arc without discarding the embodiment of the character, for sure, but only time will tell if such a theory comes to fruition. For now, we simultaneously can and cannot take the fan poster as an omen for the Mighty Thor taking command of the spotlight.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8.