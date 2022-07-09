‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans furious the movie cut an iconic trailer moment

By this point, Marvel fans have come to understand that the studio likes to deliberately mislead us and often creates or tweaks scenes specifically for their trailers. On most occasions it’s a clever strategy, but sometimes getting audiences hyped for a particular moment in the marketing and then never actually putting it in the film isn’t the best play. And that’s just what’s happened in Thor: Love and Thunder.

One clip from the trailers that got Tessa Thompson lovers all hot and bothered saw Valkyrie salaciously licking her dagger. Now that the movie’s out, though, people have realized that the moment is nowhere to be seen. Twitter user @valcarol was one of those who felt betrayed. “I just wanna know why they cut this scene,” they wrote. Well, Marvel, do you have an answer?

I just wanna know why they cut this scene. pic.twitter.com/BFgqgQ8UAK — wendy (@valcaroI) July 8, 2022

Some people had to find out the hard way.

THEY WHAT — not j*ss has a newsletter (@itsnotjess123) July 8, 2022

Folks waited the whole movie for this.

LITERALLY!!! I was waiting to see this but NOTHING!!! — C (@imclaira) July 8, 2022

Although maybe cutting it was for the best.

it would be too powerful i fear — aurora (@mitcheIls) July 8, 2022

More proof that Marvel’s losing touch with what the fans want.

they do not know their audience at all https://t.co/nSXLZ5wU9e — derin (@Iucerys) July 9, 2022

Shots fired!

Women embracing their sexuality? Not in Feiges movies. https://t.co/IQtO4UjR60 — Joseph Cornelius Hallenbeck (@TheThirdNiceGuy) July 9, 2022

Literally could’ve been Love and Thunder‘s best moment.

Why tf would they cut the best scene https://t.co/Nf34uYEmT6 — ari 🦝 (@bonify9) July 9, 2022

The thinking is that this shot might’ve been deemed too sexual by Disney. But this logic doesn’t really hold up when Chris Hemsworth’s butt-naked body is on display instead.

Is it too sexual that she licking a sword? Meanwhile, they showed the whole Chris's butts naked!? https://t.co/kYb8EGbqjG — J E V O N 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@LuckieAngelo01) July 9, 2022

To be honest, one of Love and Thunder‘s big drawbacks is probably a lack of Valkyrie all-round. In the run-up to the film’s release, we were led to believe Thompson’s heroine would get a decent amount to do, but actually she’s very much a supporting player, with even Korg getting more of a substantive arc across the movie — and also contributing more to its queer rep.

After Thor: Ragnarok cut a scene that would’ve confirmed she was bisexual, why does Marvel keep on removing Valkyrie’s best moments? Maybe giving Thompson her own Disney Plus show would make up for it.