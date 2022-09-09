‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans remain furious that Gorr didn’t butcher enough gods

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived on Disney Plus, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have taken it upon themselves to continue sh*tting on Taika Waititi’s cosmic caper, with any sort of reappraisal looking further and further away based on the continued negativity to have greeted the franchise’s 29th chapter.

Almost as soon as the Odinson’s latest solo blockbuster landed on the platform, the knives were being sharpened all over again, while plenty of longtime Marvel Studios supporters shudder at the thought of Waititi returning to helm a fifth installment. It’s a far cry from the post-Ragnarok days when the hype was through the roof, and even Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher has been dragged into the argument once again.

While the Academy Award winner’s performance as the big bad was widely praised, the sentiment is that he wasn’t in the film anywhere near enough. Not only that, but he resolutely failed to live up to his name by offing one person onscreen during the entire duration of Love and Thunder, which came in the very first scene.

Needless to say, social media has been dragging the misleading nomenclature of the vengeful villain over hot coals in the aftermath of Love and Thunder‘s Disney Plus debut.

In a vacuum? absolutely. But as a whole, not so much. Kids never should have been a part of this film. We were sold Gorr The God Butcher, what we got was Gorr The Kidnapper. The two things that tainted this film was nepotism and a self indulgence that was wholely out of control. — Meanwhile Back On The Podcast 🎙️ (@Meanwhile_pod) September 9, 2022

It sets up a villain called #Gorr The God Butcher who butchered one (1) god in the film’s opening moments and doesn’t do it again. This makes the film feel incredibly unevenly paced. What should be intimate moments of Gorr killing each God are reduced to — Mo (@MoFromStreamr) September 9, 2022

Gorr the God butcher is so underwhelming as a villain/antagonist — . (@InvertWing) September 9, 2022

Now when it comes to flaws: Gorr was hyped up so much as 'The God Butcher' and I only saw Gorr killing just one god in the beginning of the movie and that's it. Gorr was definitely a downgrade from comics. Also wish there were more scenes covering Jane Foster cancer. (6/8) pic.twitter.com/wkt0yUosxH — Dilir Ibne Hasan (@DilirIbne) September 9, 2022

Let’s put Gorr the GOD BUTCHER in our movie and have him kill ONE God in the opening 6 minutes of our movie and have him do nothing else whatsoever for the rest of it. Cool. Great. Thanks. — Niall Taylor-Ellis | 🪩🚙 (@ntaylorellis) September 9, 2022

I swear… I think marvel have chased him sef.. How can Gorr the god butcher, there's no one scene he fought with a god, Movie was too short… Thor is literally the face of Marvel Solo runs.. Yet he directed it like that.. — K-FiTs💯 (@K_fitz_00) September 9, 2022

drsoap8 Gorr the god butcher killing gods. WAS OFFSCREEN madness — 付志英 (@HaleAustin5) September 9, 2022

I actually enjoyed Jane in the movie it was not seeing Gorr the so called "God butcher" actually not killing anyone but the one God in the beginning that made the movie not as cool as I thought it was going to be — cj_proclaimed (@CProclaimed) September 9, 2022

Maybe time will heal these wounds eventually, but as things stand, Love and Thunder has been blasted more than most MCU entries, and that arguably even includes The Dark World. It was a situation that seemed unfathomable as recently as the beginning of July, but the dismissal of the intergalactic epic by its target audience continues at pace.