‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars can’t speak highly enough of filming in a parking lot

Oh, to be a Hollywood superstar living out your wildest dreams day in and day out; bringing beloved characters to life, basking in all the glitz and glamor of fame, the hefty paychecks, and getting the chance to film in stunning locales such as Greece, Bali, or a Best Buy parking lot.

That last bit may have prompted a double-take, but apparently it’s the truth, if the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder are to be believed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast heaped mountains of praise on their experience filming a scene in a Best Buy parking lot, aided in no small part by the blue screen, we presume.

Natalie Portman, who portrays Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the film, chuckled about the contrast between the impact of the scene and the location in which the filming took place.

“There’s one scene that’s one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot. It’s so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s a Best Buy parking lot.’”

These sentiments were echoed by Christian Bale, who plays antagonist Gorr the God Butcher, recalling how impressed he was with how the scene turned out.

“I think I might have been in the same place. Because I texted [Taika], and I was like, ‘That Glendale parking lot stuff actually really worked!’”

That’s the power of movie magic; where even a Best Buy parking lot can capture the imaginations of the world’s leading creatives.

We’ll see if we can determine which scene is the “parking lot scene” when Thor: Love and Thunder hits cinemas on July 8.