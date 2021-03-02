Thor: Love And Thunder Reportedly Bringing Back Dead MCU Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder has been shooting for a while now, and as is the case with every major production that undergoes any sort of exterior location filming, it didn’t take long for the first set photos to make their way online.

We’ve already caught glimpses at almost the entire principal cast in action, with the notable exception of Christian Bale, and Taika Waititi will probably be going out of his way to ensure that the actor’s Gorr the God Butcher remains under wraps for as long as possible. However, a new report is claiming that somebody else we haven’t seen in any grainy snaps yet is also involved, despite being killed off in Avengers: Infinity War.

Yes, Idris Elba has apparently been seen hanging out on Love and Thunder‘s Australian set alongside Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon, and even though Heimdall is dead, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Elba return in some fashion. After all, he was posing for photos with Waititi Down Under several months back, and traveling to the other side of the world in the middle of a pandemic just to hang out with your buddy isn’t safe, sensible, or particularly good optics for a public figure.

The most obvious way for Heimdall to return without undoing his demise at the hands of Thanos is to have him appear either via flashback or in some sort of vision experienced by the Odinson, something he’s got previous experience with anyway having made a quick cameo in Avengers: Age of Ultron doing just that. It’s not a game-changing addition by any means, but Heimdall has always been a key part of the Thor franchise, so it’ll be good to see him once more in Love and Thunder.