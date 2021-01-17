Thor: Love And Thunder Will Reportedly Feature An X-Men Cameo

Based on what we know so far, never mind the vast swathes of rumors and speculation, on paper Thor: Love and Thunder already looks as though it’ll live up to those reports that claimed it could be similar in scale to an Avengers epic.

As the first major character to get a fourth solo outing, Chris Hemsworth’s title hero is roping in plenty of high profile support. Not only is Natalie Portman returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and making the transition from one-dimensional love interest to full-blown superhero, but the Guardians of the Galaxy will also be along for the ride.

Chris Pratt being officially announced for the cast would indicate that Star-Lord and his crew will be stopping by for more than a cameo, too, with Karen Gillan the latest star be placed in Australia just weeks before shooting starts. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will also be on the hunt for a Queen to help her rule Asgard, while Christian Bale plays villain Gorr the God Butcher, and you don’t convince one of the best actors of his generation to return to the superhero genre a decade after The Dark Knight Rises without giving him something to really sink his teeth into.

That already indicates a jam-packed narrative, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the X-Men’s Storm is also being lined up for a cameo. Further details are unclear, especially with Thor: Love and Thunder taking place across the entire length and breadth of the galaxy, but Ororo Monroe’s origins have been switched up multiple times in the comic books, so trying to predict what Taika Waititi’s cooking up is close to impossible.