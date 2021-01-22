Based entirely on the very little we know so far, Taika Waititi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is easily shaping up to be one of the franchise’s biggest entries yet in terms of sheer scale, and that’s going by only the confirmed members of the cast and the bare bones of their character arcs.

Karen Gillan’s Nebula was the latest Guardian of the Galaxy to be officially confirmed, continuing the unexpected but completely welcome team-up that was one of the highlights across Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, meanwhile, needs a queen to help her rule New Asgard, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is back and about to get into the superhero business, Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif is returning to the MCU for the first time in a decade, and that’s without even mentioning Chris Hemsworth’s title hero.

On top of that, Idris Elba was recently spotted in Australia and Matt Damon is reported to have touched down, but arguably the most exciting aspect of Love and Thunder is Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. The Academy Award winner is one of the best actors in the business without a doubt, and he’s not the type to sign on to many major blockbusters.

Production kicked off this week, so set photos have inevitably started making their way online, and as you can see from the images below, it looks as though the big bad’s homeworld could be under construction.

New photos of the Thor: Love and Thunder set being built in Centennial Park in Sydney! via Daily Mail: https://t.co/2qZ7wuB9cm pic.twitter.com/oy8qaAeuOp — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) January 22, 2021

Gorr the God Butcher’s home planet has never been given an official name, but it’s usually depicted as a red, rocky, barren wasteland, which certainly matches up to the work being carried out. And now that shooting is underway, it likely won’t be long until we get a much closer look at Thor: Love and Thunder.