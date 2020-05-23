Valkyrie Will Reportedly Develop A Crush On [SPOILERS] In Thor: Love And Thunder

Ever since the introduction of Valkyrie in Ragnarok, fans have wondered if the God of Thunder would develop an interest in Tessa Thompson’s character, but it seems that Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige want to go down a different direction in Thor: Love and Thunder.

After Jane Foster seemingly dumped Thor, we had assumed that the Asgardian king would move on and seek another romantic affiliation. That almost happened with Valkyrie, and there was even a deleted scene in Avengers: Endgame where Odinson tries to kiss her, only to be rejected. He then passes on the mantle of Asgard’s protector to Brunnhilde, thinking that she’d make a better ruler for the homeless Asgardians.

Now, the character will return in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, and as most fans would agree, it’s high time the writers gave Tessa Thompson a love interest. In fact, the actress has already said that she’d like to find herself a “queen” and we know that Taika Waititi is on board to try that out, so who’ll be the next lucky ruler of Asgard?

Previously, it was reported that the movie was looking to introduce Angela, the long-lost sister of Thor, who’d also serve as Valkyrie’s love interest. But according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us about Ryan Reynolds having a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and Now You See Me 3 being in development, both of which have since been confirmed – Valkyrie will actually develop a crush on Jane Foster. However, it’ll be one-sided and as for who Valkryie’s ultimate love interest will end up being, we’re told that it’s currently undecided as the script is now being reworked, with a few options still in play.

In any case, as we know, Jane will become Female Thor and wield the mighty Mjolnir in the upcoming sequel, so it’s inevitable for her and Valkyrie to meet each other and even work together to fight their common and presumably world-threatening enemy. And if that happens, then the dynamic between Thor, Jane, and Valkyrie can only ensue in hilarity, the weird kind that Taika Waititi excels at. And we’re definitely excited to watch it unfold when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in 2022.