Thor Still Hasn’t Used His Most Powerful Weapon In The MCU

He might love referring to himself as the strongest Avenger, and he certainly put his case forward in spectacular fashion while dual-wielding both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in Avengers: Endgame, but even after being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, we still haven’t seen Thor unleash the full extent of his capabilities on the big screen.

Those familiar with comic book lore will be aware of the Odinforce, which in the pages of Marvel Comics is often regarded as the single most powerful type of magic in the universe. We’ve already seen the power used in the MCU before, when Odin used it to destroy the Dark Elves that had broken into Asgard’s throne room in The Dark World, and again when his wife Frigga was transformed into pure energy following her death later in the movie, but Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has yet to wield it himself despite being Odin’s successor.

In Marvel canon, the Destroyer is powered by the Odinforce, which technically means Phil Coulson has used it thanks to the energy weapon he fired on Loki in The Avengers being partially made out of the Destroyer’s armor, but the Odinson is still waiting for his chance. Traditionally, the power of the Odinforce is exclusive to the King of Asgard, which means that Thor might never actually be given the opportunity to harness it.

Having given up the throne at the end of Endgame, Valkyrie is now the King of Asgard, and as well as looking for her queen in the upcoming Love and Thunder, the fan favorite character will also play a major role in the narrative as she gets to grips with being the person in charge. So far, the Thor franchise has stayed pretty close to comic book canon, but despite Odin having crossed over to the afterlife in Ragnarok, it still hasn’t been confirmed as of yet who’s inherited his all-encompassing power, which could potentially make for a very interesting plot thread between Thor and Valkyrie over who’s the rightful heir to the Odinforce.