New Mortal Kombat Poster Reveals First Look At Thunder God Raiden

The big character reveals ahead of this week’s Mortal Kombat trailer just keep flooding in.

For folks not aware, tomorrow will finally give fans of the fighting game franchise their first proper look at the pic before it releases in April and hype on social media is rising exponentially, to say the least. Because Warner Bros. knows the next 24 hours are going to be rough for those unable to exercise patience, the company is keeping appetites in check with a series of awesome animated posters showcasing what appears to be every one of the film’s major combatants.

Many of these, such as Liu Kang, Kung Lao and Sub-Zero, you’ll have no doubt already seen thanks to previous teasers, but there’s also plenty on offer that the public has yet to lay eyes on. For instance, you can say hello to Earthrealm’s protector and the god of thunder, Raiden, down below.

Unlike the original 1995 film, in which Raiden was played by Christopher Lambert, this version of the deity is portrayed by Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano and looks much closer to his design in the games than the former. Nevertheless, Lambert’s memorable work holds a special place in many veteran fans’ hearts, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how Asano’s interpretation differs. Incredible costume design, either way, and certainly on par with today’s earlier reveal of Mileena.

Mortal Kombat releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 17th. As for tomorrow’s trailer, it goes live at 9 am PT/12:00 pm ET/5 pm GMT and we’ll be dissecting everything it contains as soon as it drops, so stay tuned!