No Time To Die Reportedly Getting Delayed Again

While the idea of a long-running film series comprised entirely of action-packed and crowd-pleasing blockbusters sounds very American in practice, the James Bond franchise staunchly holds onto its British roots. Production company Eon are based in London, the recent entries have shot the majority of their interiors at Pinewood Studios, the recurring players in the cast generally tend to hail from the United Kingdom, and it’s taken until 25th installment No Time to Die for an American to direct one of the canonical espionage thrillers.

Having initially been scheduled for release in April 2020, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007 was pushed back to November as the Coronavirus pandemic took hold, before being delayed once more. No Time to Die is currently penciled in to hit the big screen on April 2nd, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the wait might end up being even longer.

While the tipster says that he’s hearing the movie will be delayed for another month or so, you wouldn’t rule it out being shunted back to the summer at this stage, either. After all, every James Bond movie since Die Another Day has been released in the United Kingdom several days if not weeks before it arrives in the States, and not only has the nation’s largest theater chain Cineworld been closed since the beginning of October, but all of the U.K. territories are currently under the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

Those are hardly the ideal circumstances to be gearing up for the release of a $250 million blockbuster, never mind one that’s already close to a year behind schedule, and it wouldn’t be a surprise at this stage if we had to wait another few months for No Time to Die.