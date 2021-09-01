Timotheé Chalamet Searched The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer For Clues

Timotheé Chalamet and Tom Holland have much more in common outside of being two 25 year-old actors widely regarded as a pair of the industry’s most talented and popular young stars, although their connections are largely rooted in circumstance above all else.

They were both on the final shortlist of six names to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man when Homecoming was whittling down the contenders, but it was Holland who won out in the end. However, Chalamet then got some measure of revenge when he scored the title role in Warner Bros.’ Charlie and the Chocolate Factory origin story Wonka, with Holland the studio’s other preferred candidate.

This year they’ll each be seen co-starring with Zendaya in a big budget blockbuster, but Denis Villenueve’s Dune will be out of the gate first, almost two months ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a new interview, Chalamet commented on working with the Emmy winning actress, and even admitted that he was just like the rest of us when it came to combing through the first trailer for the web-slinging epic to try and deduce any information at all.

“And as I said before, this was before I’d seen Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie. She’s doing such incredible work and is just trailblazing her own path, and she’s so, so cool. She also happens to be in the most-watched trailer of the moment, too, for Spider-Man: No Way Home. I cannot wait for that movie, and I was there, by the way, with everybody else, clicking through the trailer frame by frame looking for clues.”

He may have lost out to Tom Holland all those years ago, but it clearly hasn’t dampened Chalamet’s enthusiasm for either Spider-Man as a character, or the trio of MCU movies he came so close to becoming a part of. Of course, it’s not like the Academy Award nominated actor is struggling for work, with Dune being followed by Netflix’s star-studded comedy Don’t Look Up, while he’s currently shooting cannibalistic love story Bones & All with Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.