Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Will Reportedly Be Co-Leads In Spider-Man: No Way Home

The majority of fans are thrilled at the prospect of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to the fold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, even if it’s been repeatedly denied by several figures close to the production, and neither Marvel Studios nor Sony have made any such promises of the sort.

Despite this, people are going to be pissed if it doesn’t happen, but there’s also a second school of thought out there. During the height of the Spidey speculation, a section of the Tom Holland fanbase weren’t sold on the idea of the MCU’s canonical Peter Parker being shunted to the margins of his own franchise, having watched Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark bathe in the limelight of Homecoming‘s marketing campaign.

Various rumored plot leaks, log lines and synopses have all given us very different versions of the purported narrative, but one thing they all have in common is that the former incumbents of the spandex are alleged to swing by around the second act. The latest to add their two cents is insider Daniel Richtman, who goes one step further to offer that Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Peter Parkers will act as co-leads, which you can check out below.

I heard that from the moment they appear in the movie Tobey and Andrew become co-leads to Holland. https://t.co/m6zqWlJqan — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 4, 2021

It’s up for debate whether or not that’ll be the case, but fans are once more crossing their fingers for what feels like the millionth time that the theatrical release of Black Widow could bring the first footage, with the trailer having been touted as imminent for months now. Whether they’re co-leads in Spider-Man: No Way Home or not, the people just want confirmation that Maguire and Garfield will definitely be back in any sort of capacity.