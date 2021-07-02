Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Will Reportedly Wear Their Classic Spider-Man Suits In No Way Home

As things stand, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield still haven’t been confirmed as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the latter even explaining in great detail that he’s not part of the movie, but nobody believes him.

Fans have been waiting on a trailer for months now, erroneously getting their hopes up more than once in the process, but there could be some online panic if the first footage eventually arrives and there’s no sign of either Sam Raimi or Marc Webb’s Peter Parker. Of course, Maguire is getting back out there having recently signed on to his first big screen role in seven years, so a brief cameo as a multiversal Peter Parker would be a great way to ease himself once more into on-camera life.

The most recent reveal in regards to No Way Home were new looks at Tom Holland’s potential superhero suit, which appears to have generated a fairly divisive response. However, insider Grace Randolph is claiming that his predecessors will be rocking the duds they were sporting last time we saw them, as you can see below.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Normally, new comic book blockbusters bring fresh gear entirely for merchandising purposes, but enough time has passed between Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that the key demographic for buying No Way Home toys and such will view them as brand new. It’s also a nod to the character’s past and a little blast of nostalgia for longtime Spidey fans, so it makes perfect sense from both a narrative and logistical standpoint to stick to the costumes people associate with Maguire and Garfield, rather than rocking the boat too much.