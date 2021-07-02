Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Are Loving Spidey’s New Costume

The marketing department for any big budget blockbuster faces a tough time in keeping everything as under wraps as possible. And that’s especially true when it comes to comic book adaptations and their respective tie-in merchandise. Superheroes get a new outfit with every appearance because it yields a huge range of new merch, but it also runs the risk of giving away spoilers months ahead of time, something Spider-Man: No Way Home may have recently discovered.

Admittedly, it’s only a LEGO set revealing what might or might not be the duds sported by Tom Holland’s web-slinger when his third solo outing arrives in December, but let’s not forget that several major plot points from Godzilla vs. Kong and Sam Wilson’s Captain America costume in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were both revealed months ahead of time by their respective toy lines.

On first glance, Spidey’s fresh gear looks like a cross between his Infinity War and Far From Home ensembles. But as you can see below, there’s been a myriad of reactions from social media as LEGO once again plays its hand much sooner than Kevin Feige and his team would have liked.

That’s exactly what it is😂far from “new”.. — KWAPT (@KWAPT) July 1, 2021

The suit from FFH will still remain my favourite Spidey in MCU outfit (black/red FTW). But, I don’t mind this one! Looks like an implementation of the Iron-Spider costume which (if rumours are true) could help distinguish him from Maguire/Garfield. https://t.co/XvBiYbKHbD — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) July 1, 2021

Why all the Twitter freaking over a suit in a fucking lego set. It looks like they edited the Ffh suit to make it look like Iron Spider Suit for some reason. There was an Uk Spider-Man Toy for Far From Home and it didn't appear on the movie. pic.twitter.com/HNSbhcnl6o — Ceyhun (@ceyhundvd) July 1, 2021

Spider-Man fans complain that leaked lego sets aren’t comic accurate pic.twitter.com/koAtLBOhfu — Selina (@ECNALHANID) July 1, 2021

I've personally just become so desensitized towards the MCU iteration of Spider-Man at this point that the decision making done by the creators, either narratively or conceptually, just isn't for me. Bring in Doc Ock from the Raimi-verse? Ugh. Another Iron Spider suit? Whatever. pic.twitter.com/fl2ao2JFty — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) July 1, 2021

Reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/DNGgJhA5nG — Unnamed mf (MCU SHILL ERA) (@spidersman37) July 1, 2021

Kevin feige when he saw the lego Spider-Man no way home set pic.twitter.com/AbfVJ8QFcj — kidfury1231🕒 (@kidfury2346) July 1, 2021

What do we all think about this Spider-Man suit pic.twitter.com/DlaEFcbgBb — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 1, 2021

The new Spider-Man suit from No Way Home got leaked with a LEGO box set and I gotta say this joint do look lit as hell. Feels like a combination of all the previous MCU Spidey suits. The Stark Suit, The Iron Spider and the Upgraded Suit. pic.twitter.com/AjbIlc1JoM — 🔥KaiChizzilyChar🔥 COMMISSIONS OPEN (1/5) (@chizzily) July 1, 2021

People getting annoyed at Spider-Man changing suits every movie is funny to me. Imagine if they watched modern Kamen Rider lmao — Rabbit! (@RisingRabbit_) July 1, 2021

Of course, there’s always the very real possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s title hero doesn’t wear anything even approaching what’s slapped onto a toy box, but the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings LEGO sets bore a very close approximation of Simu Liu’s wardrobe from the footage that arrived months later. Spidey fans have hyped themselves up on several occasions for a trailer that never arrived, so at this stage they’ll probably take anything that offers even the merest hint of plot and character information.