Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Are Loving Spidey’s New Costume

The marketing department for any big budget blockbuster faces a tough time in keeping everything as under wraps as possible. And that’s especially true when it comes to comic book adaptations and their respective tie-in merchandise. Superheroes get a new outfit with every appearance because it yields a huge range of new merch, but it also runs the risk of giving away spoilers months ahead of time, something Spider-Man: No Way Home may have recently discovered.

Admittedly, it’s only a LEGO set revealing what might or might not be the duds sported by Tom Holland’s web-slinger when his third solo outing arrives in December, but let’s not forget that several major plot points from Godzilla vs. Kong and Sam Wilson’s Captain America costume in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were both revealed months ahead of time by their respective toy lines.

On first glance, Spidey’s fresh gear looks like a cross between his Infinity War and Far From Home ensembles. But as you can see below, there’s been a myriad of reactions from social media as LEGO once again plays its hand much sooner than Kevin Feige and his team would have liked.

Of course, there’s always the very real possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s title hero doesn’t wear anything even approaching what’s slapped onto a toy box, but the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings LEGO sets bore a very close approximation of Simu Liu’s wardrobe from the footage that arrived months later. Spidey fans have hyped themselves up on several occasions for a trailer that never arrived, so at this stage they’ll probably take anything that offers even the merest hint of plot and character information.

