Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Might Get To Team Up With Other MCU Heroes

At this stage, fans are going to be very disappointed if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield don’t end up reprising their respective roles as Peter Parker and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, which would have sounded unthinkable just a couple of months ago when most people were expecting the plot to follow Tom Holland’s web-slinger on the run trying to evade capture after having his secret identity revealed to the world at the end of Far From Home.

However, the additions of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to the cast have made it pretty clear that Spider-Man 3 is going to involve the multiverse in some fashion, which took a lot of folks by surprise given that both of Jon Watts’ movies so far have been grounded in the closest thing approximating reality that you can get in a shared superhero universe.

The rumor mill has gone into overdrive about the possibilities that come with a live-action Spider-Verse, and we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed weeks before it was confirmed by Marvel – that if the duo sign on the dotted line then Sony will push for Maguire and Garfield to become involved in more MCU projects and interact with other heroes as the multiverse begins to take shape across Phase Four and beyond.

Of course, this is all contingent on them signing on the dotted line for Spider-Man 3 first, which seems very likely but isn’t quite official yet. There’s every chance Maguire and Garfield will be back for a one and done appearance only, especially when the former has hardly been active over the last decade and the latter has previously admitted he butted heads with the studio when he played Spidey the first time around.