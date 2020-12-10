Tobey Maguire Reportedly Wants $15M To Return For Spider-Man 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is meticulously laid out years in advance, which leads you to believe that Kevin Feige has been planning on the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3 for quite some time. The studio are currently skirting around the issue and refusing to publicly confirm or deny anything, but it’ll be interesting when the veil of secrecy has finally been lifted to find out just how long the live-action Spider-Verse has been in the works.

Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the MCU’s Peter Parker has been shooting for a couple of months now, so the production is presumably working from a script that includes Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers, as well as the various other returning faces like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

However, the huge series of bombshells that dropped the other day surrounding Spider-Man 3 revealed that while Garfield is as good as locked in to suit up, Maguire is far from finalizing a deal and remains deep in talks with Sony and Marvel. Now, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the protracted negotiations are all about the brass tacks, with the 45 year-old reportedly asking for $15 million to sign on the dotted line.

That’s an awful lot of money for what probably won’t amount to much more than a cameo, but you can fully understand Maguire’s position. Spider-Man 3 needs him a lot more than he needs the movie if filming is already well underway and they’re waiting for him to join the cast. Not to mention that the actor has hardly been prolific over the last decade, so he’ll no doubt want to be substantially compensated for reprising a role that he played for what he thought was the last time thirteen years ago.