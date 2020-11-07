Tobey Maguire Reportedly Circling 2 Marvel Movies

Tobey Maguire seemed to have the world at his feet by the time he’d even turned 30, at which point he’d already amassed a series of acclaimed performances in critical and commercial hits dating back to just his second onscreen role alongside longtime close friend Leonardo DiCaprio in 1993’s This Boy’s Life when he was only seventeen.

After starring in Ang Lee’s The Ice Storm, making a brief appearance in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, taking top billing in Pleasantville, Lee’s revisionist Western Ride with the Devil, Wonder Boys and awards season favorite The Cider House Rules, Maguire shot to mainstream recognition when he was cast as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

However, once his tenure as the web-slinging superhero came to an end after three movies and billions of dollars at the box office, the 45 year-old has maintained a relatively low profile in Hollywood. Since 2007’s Spider-Man 3, Maguire has only appeared in seven movies, one of which was a brief cameo in the opening scene of Tropic Thunder.

That could all be set to change though, as the rumor mill has went into overdrive about a potential return for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, as Sony and Marvel join forces to bring the Spider-Verse into live-action. Insider Grace Randolph is now claiming that The Great Gatsby star could end up signing up for two MCU blockbusters, and there’s no prizes for guessing the other one.

As for #SpiderMan3 I can't CONFIRM any deals are signed but the LATEST I heard from my sources was#TobeyMaguire two movies – presumably that means he'll also be in #DoctorStrange2 and #AndrewGarfield just the one. pic.twitter.com/mD3aF1GtEk — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 5, 2020

With Sam Raimi set to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would be fitting for him to reunite with Maguire for one last superhero epic, one that would bring things full circle two decades after the duo first brought Spider-Man to the big screen.