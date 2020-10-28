Tobey Maguire Will Reportedly Act As A Mentor To Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The battle of the comic book multiverses is on, with Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. both competing to rope in the biggest names for their impending alternate realities. The DCEU thought they’d stolen a march when they recruited both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck to play Batman in The Flash, but if the latest reports are to be believed then the MCU is looking to retaliate by drafting in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Spider-Man 3.

Adding Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to the cast certainly makes it look as though a live-action Spider-Verse is incoming, and the latter reveal came with the news that the Sorcerer Supreme would be stepping into Tony Stark’s shoes as Peter Parker’s latest mentor and father figure.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us the Guardians of the Galaxy would cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder long before Vin Diesel confirmed it – that the current plan is also for Maguire to act as a mentor of sorts to Holland’s teenage web-slinger, which seems like a perfect way to use Sam Raimi’s Spidey if he becomes a recurring feature.

Maguire was a month away from turning 27 when he played a high school student in Spider-Man, and by the time the MCU’s threequel swings into theaters he’ll be 46, making him the ideal age to act as the latest in a long line of father figures to enter Peter’s life. Should he stick around, then the idea is for him to show up across the live-action Spider-Verse to dispel nuggets of wisdom to his younger companion, in an ironically similar fashion to how the DCEU are planning to utilize Keaton’s veteran Caped Crusader.