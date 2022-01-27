Tobey Maguire says he’s not ‘closing the chapter’ on his Spider-Man

From the very second Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last month, fans have been vocally and vociferously throwing their support behind the idea of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire each headlining at least one more solo movie of their own.

We know that Holland’s fourth standalone adventure is in the early stages of development, and is widely expected to act as the launchpad for a second solo trilogy, but the jury is still very much out on his two predecessors.

Garfield admitted he‘s open to another comeback under the right circumstances, with plenty of people crossing their fingers in the hopes we’ll end up with either The Amazing Spider-Man 3, or seeing the actor operating as the resident web-slinger of the Sony universe inhabited by Venom.

As for Maguire, social media has constantly been campaigning for him to reunite with Sam Raimi for the Spider-Man 4 that was snatched away from them over a decade ago, and the 46 year-old revealed in an interview hosted by Deadline that he’s not definitively closing the door on his tenure under the spandex.

“I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, ‘Well, what what are we going to do?’ And that was a bit mysterious. I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I’m not quite sure how to put it. It’s just to get to get back into that and i don’t want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit”

Maguire’s comments are inevitably going to lead to much scuttlebutt about what comes next, but having drastically scaled back his onscreen output in the last decade, if Sony wanted to pull the trigger on another Spider-Man with him in the lead role, the ball is firmly in his court.