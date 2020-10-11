Tobey Maguire’s Reportedly Had Talks About Spider-Man 3 Role

Based on how Spider-Man 3 is shaping up so far, fans would be more surprised and incredibly disappointed if at least one of the former big screen web-slingers didn’t show up for a cameo. After all, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have found themselves the source of constant speculation ever since it was first announced that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro.

Benedict Cumberbatch is also on board as Doctor Strange, and we already know that the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel is all about the multiverse, so the connections seem far too obvious to ignore. In fact, it was reported last week that Maguire and Garfield had entered talks, and while we can’t confirm that both stars are for sure in negotiations, we’ve heard from our own sources today – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in The Flash, Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel and the Fast & Furious franchise will head into outer space – that Maguire has indeed spoken to Marvel Studios about not just Spider-Man 3, but also Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The 45 year-old hasn’t been particularly active on the big screen recently, appearing in just three live-action movies since 2012, so there are definite question marks surrounding his willingness to reprise his career-defining role as Peter Parker. That being said, there are far too many coincidences going on in the MCU to completely rule it out at this point.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being directed by Sam Raimi, after all, who helmed the Spider-Man trilogy that Maguire starred in. And the title hero from the filmmaker’s next effort will first be seen in a Spidey sequel that looks set to incorporate the multiverse. As such, having Raimi’s casting choice from two decades ago appear alongside the star of his next movie in Spider-Man 3 would bring Maguire’s association with the character to a fitting full circle.