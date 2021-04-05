Tobey Maguire’s Spanish Dubber Says He’s Working On Spider-Man: No Way Home

Neither Marvel Studios or Sony have confirmed or denied that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are going to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, although they haven’t given us the slightest indication or made any promises that they they will, either. However, there’s just far too much evidence pointing in the direction of the former web-slingers suiting up for action once again, and fans are going to be massively disappointed if it doesn’t happen.

When it was first revealed that Jon Watts’ threequel was incorporating the multiverse into its narrative, which was confirmed by Jamie Foxx signing on to reprise his role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, everyone instantly assumed that Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Spideys would also end up coming along for the ride.

Since then, almost anyone to have even looked in the direction of a Spider-Man movie has been linked with a cameo appearance, but after Garfield’s stunt double hastily deleted a social media post showing him hanging out on an unnamed film set with Tom Holland’s double, it looked like a foregone conclusion. Now, the guy who dubs Tobey Maguire’s performances into Spanish has confirmed that he’s working on No Way Home, which would be a hugely unusual way to confirm the news.

Not only did Roger Pera overdub the leading man for Sam Raimi’s trilogy, but he’s also voiced the actor’s characters in other movies including The Great Gatsby and Pawn Sacrifice as well, so he’s in a decent position to comment on Maguire’s upcoming appearances. Then again, Pena could be looking for a new job in the very near future, after one of WandaVision‘s Spanish dub crew was fired back in January for accidentally revealing that Evan Peters was returning to play Quicksilver weeks ahead of schedule.