Tom Cruise Has A Panic Button In His House To Keep Him Safe

Tom Cruise is famed for his willingness to put his life on the line in the name of our entertainment, with the action star launching himself into the throes of danger to pull off daredevil escapades that would even give some seasoned stunt performers cause for concern. He may have shattered his ankle during a rooftop jump for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but being the consummate pro that he is, he no-sold the injury to hobble off camera, and that ended up being the take used in the film.

However, despite jumping out of planes, scaling the world’s tallest building, holding his breath underwater for six minutes, piloting a helicopter for a high speed chase and much more during his career, Cruise has always been big on safety. Whether it’s making sure his high risk antics go off without a hitch or tearing Mission: Impossible crew members a new asshole for breaking COVID-19 protocols, the 58 year-old’s status means he feels responsible for ensuring the well-being of his cast and crew, even if he didn’t resort to employing peacekeeping robots as had been reported.

In a new interview, actress Kyra Sedgwick revealed that those precautions extend to his home as well, after she explained how she accidentally pressed the panic button hidden underneath the fireplace while attending a party at Cruise’s house when her husband Kevin Bacon was shooting A Few Good Men with the diminutive actor.

“It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story. So, I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over for dinner because I had worked with Tom and Kev was doing A Few Good Men, and so we got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in the movie, and oh God who else, Rob Reiner was there. It was a flow… So, there was this fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle, a little button, and I was like ‘Oh, what’s that little button?’. So I pressed the little button because I just thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened, and then I got a little nervous. I was like, ‘Uhhh nothing happened. That doesn’t seem right’. So I tapped Tom on the shoulder who was in the middle of a story, and I said, ‘I pressed this button down here’. And he was like, ‘You pressed that button?’. And I said, ‘Yeah, I pressed that button’. And he goes, ‘That’s the panic button’. And so the cops came. They had to stop the screening. I think there were more than five cop cars. It was something. I did not get invited back.”

A Few Good Men was released in 1992, so it would be safe to assume that Tom Cruise has both moved homes and upgraded his security several times since then, but even in the worst case scenario, he’d be able to run away given his penchant for sprinting.