Home / movies

Tom Hanks’ New Movie Is Now Streaming And The Internet Loves It

By 13 mins ago
x

Today finally feels like the good old days with a fresh new crop of movies coming out. The only thing missing is…you know, the physical act of driving to a theater.

The new releases this weekend include Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs on Hulu, a Charlize Theron action flick called The Old Guard on Netflix and a pair of VOD debuts: the horror movie Relic and the period piece First Cow. And then, of course, there’s the new WWII film Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks over on Apple TV+. 

Apple paid a cool $70 million for the rights to the pic after its theatrical release was cancelled due to COVID-19 and every dad in America will surely be watching it this weekend. In fact, if you peruse Twitter, reactions are already pouring in with praise for Hanks’ return to the war genre. Critics have been showering it with love over the last few days and now the public is, too, as evidenced by the tweets below:

Tom Hanks Greyhound

Greyhound follows U.S. Navy Commander Ernest Krause (Hanks) who’s assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. Despite this being his first wartime mission, Krause and his men find themselves at the center of the longest, largest and most complex naval battle in history: The Battle of the Atlantic. 

Judging by the trailer, Greyhound appears to be an action-packed sea movie with Hanks perfectly capable of being a leader. In addition to starring, though, he’s also a producer and co-writer on the project. It’s in line with his passion for the time period, too, as he was an executive producer on both Band of Brothers and The Pacific for HBO. Not to mention his Oscar-nominated performance in Saving Private Ryan

It seems there’s something for everyone today when it comes to new releases, but the most high-profile of the bunch is certainly Greyhound. And with Tom Hanks in it, that isn’t exactly surprising.

Source: Twitter

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...